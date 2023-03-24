Star Wars Celebration Reportedly Announcing 3 New Movies

The future of the Star Wars universe is at an interesting impasse, with the saga thriving in a number of ways on television, but not having a blockbuster movie since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That doesn't mean that projects haven't been floated as possibilities, however, with multiple films being put into development in the years since. Following the recent shelving of two of those in-development movies, Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron and a currently-untitled movie from Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron, there's been a lot of speculation about what film could be coming to fruition. A new report from The Hot Mic podcast's Jeff Sneider suggests what could be in store, with him explaining on the latest episode that three new Star Wars movies could be announced at next month's Star Wars Celebration convention.

"I am told that three movies, three movies will be announced at Star Wars Celebration," Sneider said, adding, "[The Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy movie] is a big movie, not just for Star Wars, but for Kathleen Kennedy herself. So, I'm told that Kathleen Kennedy's whole job depends on having a movie in theaters on Christmas Day 2025. If there's no movie on Christmas Day 2025, there's no job."

What will be the next Star Wars movie?

Rumors have suggested that the currently-untitled movie from Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy might be the next film on the deck for Star Wars. Earlier this week, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. Additionally, there have been talks of a film directed, co-written, and possibly starring Taika Waititi.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof recently admitted to /Film about his project. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

What do you think of the newest update surrounding the latest Star Wars movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!