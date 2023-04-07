Star Wars Celebration: Mandalorian Season 3 Will Give "Resolution" To Outstanding Plot Threads

On the stage at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London today, the creative team behind The Mandalorian stood on stage and teased a season that's going to wrap up a lot of story. According to Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, and Dave Filoni, the story that has been building up so far between three season of The Mandalorian and that Book of Boba Fett interlude season will come to a head pretty soon.

"Star Wars fans are the best fans in the world," series star Pedro Pascal said in a video message. "I hope you're all enjoying this third season of The Mandalorian and are having as much fun watching it as we did making it."

The final two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the Dope and Confirmation filmmaker who was briefly supposed to be the director on The Flash.

"Things have been building over two seasons of the show and book of Boba Fett," Famuyiwa said on stage. "When we get to seven and eight, a lot of interesting things have been planted that we will see some resolution on."

The Celebration comes as social media chatter about the latest episode of The Mandalorian remains pretty loud. The episode brought in Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and School of Rock's Jack Black, along with recording star Lizzo, for surprise cameo appearances that left most viewers impressed and others bemoaning what they perceive as increasingly gimmicky casting for Star Wars projects.

The Mandalorian centers on a member of Boba Fett's secretive race of bounty hunters, played by Pascal, as he is tasked with caring for Grogu, a young and powerful member of Yoda's species, in the years following Return of the Jedi and the death of Yoda himself.

