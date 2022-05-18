Star Wars Celebration Reveals First Look at Store Exclusives

✖

Believe it or not, Star Wars Celebration is coming up in just over a week and on Tuesday, fans got their first look at some of the exclusive merchandise items that will be available at the Show Store. Over on the official Star Wars website, they shared an impressive roster of items fans can pick up at Celebration, including quite a few t-shirt styles, jackets, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary items, mugs, and even a Frog Lady Plush.

In the fairly extensive list of exclusives — which aren't even all of them, as the post advises fans to keep checking back for "even more exclusive merchandise reveals" — there seems to be a little bit of something for everyone. There are t-shirts featuring Ahsoka Tano, a "Grogu's Bistro" shirt, a Guerre Stellari poster t-shirt, and a "Wesell Mania" t-shirt. You can also check out the "Aung Beru Coffee Mug", though the item that might be a standout for fans is the Frog Lady Plush from The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Celebration will take place in Anaheim with the event kicking off on May 26th. The event was originally meant to be held in the summer of 2020, but was among the many in-person events delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will feature appearances by quite a few fan favorites. Confirmed guests for the event so far include Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (voice actor for Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and more. Mark Hamill previously confirmed that he will be unable to attend the event as he will be out of the country working on The Fall of the House of Usher.

The full schedule of panels for Star Wars Celebration was also recently unveiled, including the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase set to take place on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. The panel is described, "Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm's current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian." You can check out the complete schedule of panels at StarWars.com

What do you think about the exclusive items that will be available at Star Wars Celebration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.