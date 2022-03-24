Star Wars Celebration Announces First Guests

After initially being delayed back in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Star Wars Celebration is set to kick off in two months, with StarWars.com announcing a handful of guests who are set to appear at the event. The site confirms that C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, Emperor Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels actor Ashley Eckstein will all be appearing at the event. As we get closer to the festivities, we can surely expect more exciting announcements about who from the Star Wars universe will be in attendance. Star Wars Celebration is set to kick off on May 26th.

StarWars.com confirmed, “This is madness! Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim this May, StarWars.com is excited to announce the first of many talented guests who will appear at the convention including the person who brought our favorite goldenrod droid to life, Anthony Daniels.

“Daniels has the distinction of being the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, appearing as C-3PO in all three trilogies in the Skywalker saga as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Daniels also made a cameo appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story in the role of Tak.

“Another Star Wars mainstay, Ian McDiarmid — the actor who plays the nefarious Emperor Palpatine in the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies — will also appear, as well as Ashley Eckstein, the beloved voice actor for Ahsoka Tano’s animated adventures in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.

“The trio of performers will be joined by an array of Star Wars creatives, including Lucasfilm VP and executive creative director Doug Chiang, longtime Star Wars Celebration stage host and author Amy Ratcliffe, stage host and sound designer David W. Collins, Star Wars author Dan Zehr, and the owner of Rancho Obi-Wan Steve Sansweet.”

While Star Wars fans are surely curious about future projects within the franchise, the weekend of Star Wars Celebration coincides with the anniversary of the first film’s release, which hit theaters on May 25, 1977. In this regard, there will surely be some events and programming that celebrate that milestone, along with teasing what the future holds for the galaxy far, far away.

