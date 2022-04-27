Star Wars Celebration Unveils Full Panel Schedule

✖

In honor of Star Wars Celebration starting in a month, the full schedule of panels at the event has been unveiled, allowing attendees to start preparing how they will be spending their days at the convention. There will be three different stages celebrating all corners of the galaxy far, far away, with Thursday and Saturday both kicking off with what are expected to be the most anticipated panels of the event. Of course, given the nature of the Star Wars fandom, there's sure to be a presentation you'll be interested in checking out, no matter what your interests might be. You can check out the complete schedule over at StarWars.com.

What might be the most exciting panel of Celebration will be on the morning of Thursday, May 26th, which will be the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase. The panel is described, "Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm's current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian."

While this panel is sure to offer exciting glimpses of projects that have already been announced, it's the most likely place for fans to get updates on projects that have yet to be revealed.

On the morning of Saturday, May 28th, audiences will be treated to a double dose of panels focusing on helmeted heroes.

At 11 a.m. PT will be "Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni," which is described, "In their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since the premiere of The Mandalorian, join Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni with special guests for a lookback and a look ahead at what's to come."

Following this panel, at 1 p.m. PT will be "Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian & The Book of Boba Fett," which is described, "Return to the sands of Tatooine as members of the visual effects, creature effects, and sound teams pull back the curtain on their work for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett to meet the creative challenges put forth by showrunners Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. The team will share how practical puppets, advanced animatronics, CG animation, and cutting-edge sound combine to bring the creatures to life. The filmmakers will also illustrate how miniatures continue to play a role in visual effects, and explain the latest advancements in virtual production from the ILM StageCraft team that helped pioneer the technology."

Also on Saturday will be a panel focusing on the upcoming series of animated shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will feature Dave Filoni as a special guest. With no details about this project having been unveiled at this time, this panel will surely shed light on what audiences can expect from that outing.

Sunday will be another exciting day for animation, as it will kick off with a panel focusing on Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, followed by a panel celebrating the achievements of Star Wars: Visions.

These are merely a handful of standout festivities at Star Wars Celebration, with more than a dozen other exciting events being held over the course of four days. You can check out the complete schedule over at StarWars.com.

