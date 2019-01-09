Star Wars Celebration Announces Voice Actors Attending

Star Wars Celebration is one of the most anticipated events of the year for fans of the saga, as it brings together not only thousands of fans from around the world, but also features appearances from the cast and crew that make new adventures possible. StarWars.com has confirmed some of the voice talent that will be in attendance, which includes actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

From Star Wars Resistance, actors Christopher Sean (KazudaXiono), Suzie McGrath (Tam Ryvora), and Scott Lawrence (Jarek Yeager) will all be appearing at Celebration. James Arnold Taylor, who has voiced Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has voiced characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will also be attending.

Janina Gavankar’s Iden Versio in Battlefront II quickly became a fan-favorite character, as she showed a more treacherous and human side of the Empire, who will be in attendance at the event. Lucasfilm veteran Matthew Wood, who has voiced countless characters across the entire saga, will be attending the convention.

All of the actors will be attending the event in addition to signing autographs for fans.

The strong presence of voice actors will possibly see a sneak peek at upcoming projects, which includes the highly-anticipated return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for its seventh and final season. The new episodes are slated to debut later this year on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, so it’s unclear if fans will get a first look at an entire new episode or merely see a trailer debut.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off on April 11th in Chicago, Illinois, with many fans theorizing that it could see the release of the first teaser for Star Wars: Episode IX.

At Star Wars Celebration Orlando in 2017, the first teaser for The Last Jedi debuted, which was roughly eight months before the film’s release. With timing of this year’s convention falling in line with Episode IX, the event could be where director J.J. Abrams offers fans our first look at footage.

With Solo: A Star Wars Story being a financial disappointment for Lucasfilm, which only debuted its first trailer a few months ahead of its release, the studio could change up their promotional plans and debut a first look teaser ahead of Celebration and potentially show off a behind-the-scenes reel at the event to build excitement even further.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars Celebration before it kicks off on April 11th.

Are you looking forward to the convention? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!