Star Wars Pride Covers Feature Lando Calrissian and More

Marvel has revealed all six Star Wars Pride variant covers releasing in June. The covers were created by LGBTQ+ artists and will appear as covers of Marvel’s monthly Star Wars series throughout Pride Month. Each cover depicts an LGBTQ+ character from the Star Wars universe and special rainbow-powered versions of each series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo. Featured characters include Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Terec and Ceret, and Lando Calrissian as depicted by Jan Bazaldua, Javier Garrón, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne. You can see all six covers below.

“Being invited to portray these two amazing characters was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t let slip away,” Javier Garrón told StarWars.com about drawing Terec and Ceret for his Star Wars: The High Republic #6 cover. “It’s a chance to highlight what I love about them and Star Wars: it’s an endless universe, immensely diverse and inclusive. With each story its limits are shattered and it becomes richer, more interesting and more fun to explore. So I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. Because that’s what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters.”

Check out the coves below, and let us know what you think of them in the comments section.