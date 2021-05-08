Star Wars Pride Covers Feature Lando Calrissian and More
Marvel has revealed all six Star Wars Pride variant covers releasing in June. The covers were created by LGBTQ+ artists and will appear as covers of Marvel’s monthly Star Wars series throughout Pride Month. Each cover depicts an LGBTQ+ character from the Star Wars universe and special rainbow-powered versions of each series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo. Featured characters include Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Terec and Ceret, and Lando Calrissian as depicted by Jan Bazaldua, Javier Garrón, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne. You can see all six covers below.
“Being invited to portray these two amazing characters was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t let slip away,” Javier Garrón told StarWars.com about drawing Terec and Ceret for his Star Wars: The High Republic #6 cover. “It’s a chance to highlight what I love about them and Star Wars: it’s an endless universe, immensely diverse and inclusive. With each story its limits are shattered and it becomes richer, more interesting and more fun to explore. So I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. Because that’s what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters.”
Check out the coves below, and let us know what you think of them in the comments section.
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA with colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG
War of the Bounty Hunters
These pride months variants are releasing in the midst of the epic Star Wars comics crossover War of the Bounty Hunters. After kicking off in last week's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, the story continues to unfold throughout a five-issue War of the Bounty Hunters miniseries from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross. The event ties into every current Star Wars comic that Marvel is published except for The High Republic. That means Star Wars, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, and Doctor Aphra. War of the Bounty Hunters reveals what happened after Boba Fett left Cloud City with Han Solo carbon-frozen in Slave-1's cargo hold in The Empire Strikes Back, but before he landed at Jabba's palace on Tatooine.
"Boba Fett clearly doesn't take Han Solo directly to Jabba's palace," Soule said, recalling his original pitch for War of the Bounty Hunters. "Something had to happen in between that intervening time between Empire and Jedi. And I was like, 'I would like to tell that story, and I would like it to be about Boba Fett and what happens to him.
“The main story that we’re dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It’s Jabba the Hutt. It’s Black Sun. It’s Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on — that I think will be really interesting for the fans. It’s basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people.”
Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 is on sale now.