Star Wars: Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars Coming to Disney+

Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars comes to Disney+ in April. Disney announced the edition to the streaming service's library on Tuesday, along with the list of its other April releases. From the creator of Samurai Jack and Primal, the series follows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker during the conflict that erupted after Attack of the Clones between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The series first broadcast on Cartoon Network from 2003 until 2005, and this is the first time it will be available to watch legally since it debuted on DVD during those same years.

Though a hit with fans, Star Wars: Clone Wars is no longer a part of the official Star Wars canon, supplanted by George Lucas and Dave Filoni's 3D-animated follow-up, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars often presented the conflict in the tone of a high adventure serial. Tartakovsky's Clone Wars (like the Star Wars comics published at the time) leaned more into the idea that this was a war story. As such, it includes some stunning animated action sequence as the Jedi and the clone army battle droids, General Grievous, and the Sith Lord Count Dooku and his apprentice, Asajj Ventress.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: Clone Wars each had 10 three-minute episodes in its original format. The third season had five 12-minute episodes. The DVD releases compiled these episodes into single, hour-long stories. It's unclear how Disney+ will present the series.

Despite Star Wars: Clone Wars no longer being canon, Tartakovsky did notice some similarities between his work and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "The [Force Awakens] opening sequence with all the Star Destroyers crashed on the planet, that was literally, exactly the setting that we did for when we introduced General Grievous," Tartakovsky told Digital Spy after seeing The Force Awakens. "It's even the same silhouette and everything. I mean, they could have come up with it without seeing ours. But it seems too suspicious, you know? And nobody credited us. A few people caught it, but it certainly, to me, was like, 'Wow! Hey! Look at that! That's exactly what we did!' Well, you know, yeah, I'll take it."

