Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in April 2021

April is just around the corner and Disney+ is planning a pretty big month for all of its subscribers. On Tuesday, Disney released the complete list of every movie and TV show being added to the flagship service throughout the month of April. Trust us when we say there is quite a lot to look forward to, especially if you're a fan of Star Wars. Remember those old Ewok movies and specials that seem to have been lost in time? They're coming to Disney+. On April 2nd, the first Friday of the month, Disney+ is adding a substantial catalogue of old Star Wars titles. Ewoks: The Battle for Endor and Caravan of Courage are both being added to the service, along with both seasons of Star Wars: Ewoks, The Story of the Faithful Wookie, and the original Star Wars: Clone Wars series. If you're not into Star Wars, there is still quite a lot to get excited about in April. The entire month will be filled with new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Big Shot on Fridays. You can take a look at the full list of new Disney+ April arrivals below!

April 2 (Library Titles) Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

April 2 (Originals) The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102 "Dusters"

April 9 (Library Titles) Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

April 9 (Originals) The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

April 16 (Library Titles) Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

April 16 (Originals) Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101 "Pilot"

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court. Earth Moods - Premiere

Earth Moods, a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

April 22 (Earth Day) Secrets of the Whales - Premiere

April 23 (Library Titles) Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

April 23 (Originals) The Falcon and The Winter Solider - Finale

April 30 (Library Titles) Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

