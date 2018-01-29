Save 57% on the Epic ‘Star Wars’ Comic Slipcase Set

If you shop around online, getting your hands on this enormous Marvel Star Wars slipcase set will set you back $220 to $350. However, you can score the set right here for $150 with free shipping if you act fast. That's a whopping 57% off the list price. Here's why that's a steal:

This Star Wars box set was released this past April and contains over 2200 pages of Star Wars comics in hardcover - including adaptations of the films up to The Force Awakens, as well as Star Wars Vol. 1 Darth Vader Vol. 1, a book of Marvel Star Wars covers, a poster, and more. The full list of hardcover comics and bonus material that's included in the set can be found below.

• Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

• Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

• Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

• Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

• Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

• Star Wars; Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

• Star Wars: Journey to the Force Awakens - Shattered Empire

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adaptation

• Star Wars Vol. 1

• Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1

• Star Wars: Heroes for A New Hope

• Star Wars: The Marvel Covers Vol. 1

• Star Wars Box Poster

At the time that the set was released, Marvel had this to say:

"Our Slipcase Sets continue to be massive hits with fans and retailers, selling out almost instantaneously, and we wanted to build something equally impressive to honor the legacy of Star Wars," says Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing David Gabriel. "With these premiere hardcovers, not only do you get the entire catalog of Marvel's Star Wars packed with extras and bonus material, but they are all presented in one of the most stunning packages we've ever produced."

At the time that the set was released, Marvel had this to say:

