Star Wars: The Knights of Ren Invade Darth Vader's Castle In New Preview

Two dark side users clash in a new preview for Marvel's upcoming Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 by Charles Soule and Steve Cummings. By the time of the sequel trilogy, the Knights of Ren have allied with the First Order, the successors to the Galactic Empire, due to their leader, Kylo Ren's apprenticeship to Supreme Leader Snoke. In Crimson Reign -- set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, years before Ben Solo's birth -- the Knights of Ren are working with the Crimson Dawn to disrupt and dismantle the Empire. The preview for Crimson Reign #4 shows that Qi'ra, who has also brokered an uneasy allyship with Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance, has sent the Knights of Ren to infiltrate Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. You can see for yourself in the preview below.

While Kylo Ren was obsessed with the Sith and Darth Vader in particular, the Knights of Ren followed a different philosophy, that of the ren, or lightsaber. While the Sith sought power to dominate the galaxy, the Knights of Ren used the Force, or "Shadow," as they called it, to spread simple chaos and destruction throughout the Star Wars galaxy.

Check out the preview for Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 below. Its solicitation text follows.