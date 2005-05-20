Star Wars: Disney+ Adds Warning Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi Due to "Violence Involving Children"

✖

Disney+ has officially added a disclaimer warning to the premiere episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the wake of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Spoilers for the premiere episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know! The disclaimer in question warns that the premiere episode's opening scene, which follows a group of young Jedi students trying to survive during the deadly execution of Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, might be unsettling to certain viewers following the Uvalde shooting. While the disclaimer does not appear ahead of the episode playing, it appears under the "Details" section of some Disney+ accounts.

"Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events," the note reads. "Warning: Contains violence involving children."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the second television show in as many days that has added this kind of disclaimer, after the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things also included a similar notice. That series' opening scene, which had already publicly been released online a week prior, showcases a massacre involving Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and shows the dead, blood-covered bodies of several children. Stranger Things' disclaimer does play prior to the episode itself.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago," the disclaimer will read. "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

Both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things scenes have unintentionally drawn parallels to Tuesday's Uvalde shooting, which resulted in the death of 19 children and two teachers and a number of reported additional injuries.

