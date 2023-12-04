Star Wars Report Might Have Disappointing Disney+ Update for 2024 TV Series

This year's writers' and actors' strikes caused major delays with a number of productions, and now that those strikes have been resolved, productions have finally been able to move forward, which includes multiple Lucasfilm productions being able to be completed. Despite work continuing on these projects, a recent UK press release from Disney+ hints that fans might not be getting as much Star Wars content on the platform in 2024, as it merely claims that fans can expect Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Star Wars: The Acolyte debuting on the streamer. With new seasons of Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi all expected in 2024, it's unclear if those projects have been delayed until 2025 or if this press release was merely specifying all-new programs coming to Disney+.

The release explains, "Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The series is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home. This series will arrive on the platform in 2024."

What's worth noting, however, is that, when it comes to Marvel programs, this release only notes that Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and X-Men '97 are the projects coming to the streamer in 2024, which are also all-new series. When spotlighting Hulu originals, though, the release confirms that new seasons of The Bear and Welcome to Wrexham will be debuting next year.

Given this year's strikes, it seems as though the entire slate of upcoming releases is unconfirmed, as the holiday season likely also will be causing some complications for the future of many franchises. With a number of studios still adjusting their release schedules for 2024, it's likely that we won't get concrete details on movie and TV releases until we're in the new year, and even then, the studios could still make some adjustments. Still, this release reminds us we have two new live-action series to look forward to in the new year.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars TV series.

Are you hoping we get more Star Wars TV shows in 2024? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!