Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Teases Groundbreaking Action in Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm is developing a whopping slew of projects ranging from television to film that they announced recently at Star Wars Celebration. The studio revealed that they are working on three films set in the Star Wars universe that begin with a film focusing on Rey Skywalker and even a film that will focus on The Mandalorian universe. One project that won’t have any ties to the films will be the Leslye Headland-produced The Acolyte, and the showrunner is now teasing the action in the series. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Headland stated that the action in The Acolyte will be on a different level than other series.

“I can say this pretty confidently,” The Acolyte showrunner stated. “I don’t think you’re going to see action in other shows the way that you see it utilized in our show.”

The Acolyte Showrunner on Record Breaking Number of Jedi

The Acolyte showrunner recently revealed that when the series hits Disney+ it will have a record breaking number of Jedi.

“And I just thought it was very interesting to do a show about the bad guys and to set that during that time period made the most sense,” the showrunner said. “So I think that’s what sets it apart. It’s kind of almost flipped. We have more Jedi than you’ve seen in any other of the Star Wars content.”

“But at the same time, I think you see more morally ambiguous characters than you’ve seen in other Star Wars content. And I think I can say this pretty confidently: I don’t think you’re going to see action in other shows the way that you see it used and utilized in our show.”

Who Stars in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte will feature Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jodie Turner-Smith (Murder Mystery 2), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Margarita Levieva (Revenge) and Charlie Barnett (You). During Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will be in the show, but not as Chewbacca, instead, the series will feature the actor as a new Wookiee and Jedi, Kelnacca.

The Acolyte currently doesn’t have release date set but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2024. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Star Wars: The Acolyte as we learn it.

