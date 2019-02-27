‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Original Trilogy Ship Possibly Spotted on Set

Principal photography on Star Wars: Episode IX may have wrapped, though various pieces of the film’s scenery are still out in the wild, potentially to be used for reshoots. Photos from the film’s production have leaked online and could reveal that ships from the original trilogy, possibly one iconic ship specifically, will be seen in the upcoming film.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: Episode IX

As noted in the post by Bespin Bulletin, the photos possibly reveal that an Incom T-65 X-wing starfighter is being transported after being used in the film, which were first seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. Additionally, the photos offer a glimpse of a red stripe, possibly teasing that this was Luke Skywalker’s X-wing from the film.

This is where the fun speculation begins.

Arguably the least exciting explanation for the appearance of these ships is that, at some point in Episode IX, our heroes come across the ruins of these ships. Various reports have hinted that the sequel could be heading to Yavin, so it’s possible these ships were nothing more than set decoration.

Another possibility is that, given the ragtag nature of the Resistance, these antique X-wings are the most readily available ships that can be used to take on the First Order, even if they aren’t as advanced as the ship Poe Dameron uses.

One of the more exciting theories is that this ship is, in fact, Luke Skywalker’s, which was last seen underwater off the coast of Ahch-To. While we wouldn’t expect to see Skywalker himself piloting his old ship, seeing any of the new heroes restore the vessel to its former glory to lead a charge against the First Order would be an exciting connection between the past and the future of the franchise.

Fans will find out more when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

