Star Wars: Episode IX Will Offer "Satisfying” Trilogy Ending

Lucasfilm has yet to release Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but fans are already starting to eye the sequel trilogy's final hurrah. Star Wars: Episode IX hasn't even started filming but expectations for the film are climbing by the day. Now, the director of the Star Wars film is speaking out, and Colin Trevorrow is saying his take on the Skywalker Saga will be a resonant one.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Trevorrow sat down to talk about his newest film The Book of Henry. It was there the director spared a few words about Star Wars, and Trevorrow's update is one every fans should hear.

"The process of Star Wars began way back in August of 2015 when I looked at what J.J. and Rian had done and I'm very fortunate that I'm surrounded by some really, really brilliant producers and brilliant creative minds – Kiri Hart and the Lucasfilm story group and my producer [Michelle] Rejwan and Kathy Kennedy and also J.J. and Rian, Larry Kasdan," Trevorrow said.

"I mean, these are the best minds available and everybody's engaged in making sure this is the most satisfying and emotionally resonant conclusion that we can possibly deliver."

There has been no word on the story of Episode IX, and it is unlikely fans will learn much about the film for sometime. Lucasfilm is notoriously protective of its films; In fact, fans still know very little about The Last Jedi despite the film's winter release date. Any news about Episode IX will happen not long before the film drops in May 2019. However, that does not mean fans are being totally kept in the dark about the project.

Recently, Trevorrow also spoke with CinemaBlend and described how the film would honor Carrie Fisher's legacy.

"She was a major character [in Episode IX], that's not a secret. She really was," Trevorrow explained. "And it was extremely sad for all of us, mostly just because she was so loved by the Star Wars family and everyone that worked with her. I feel like our options are limited mostly by ourselves, in that there is only certain things that we are willing to do. But I can guarantee it will be handled with love and respect, and all of the soul that Carrie Fisher deserves."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

