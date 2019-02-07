Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Perfect Response For People Wanting ‘Episode IX’ Spoilers

Mark Hamill is one of the most active members of the Star Wars cast on social media, regularly replying to fans and teasing them about the future of the saga. A recent tweet of his offered the disclaimer that it’s not worth trying to get details from him about Star Wars: Episode IX, taking the stance of “Nein Nine Answers.”

The actor shared on Twitter, “What’s the title? When’s the trailer? Are you Rey’s father? Are you dead-a Force Ghost or did you project off Ahch-To? Will you haunt Kylo? Visit Leia/Lando? Flashbacks? 3rd Lesson? Is Chewie vegan now? My all-purpose response-Nein Nine Answers.” He also added the hashtags #NOLeaks and #MouthWideShut while including a GIF of him saying, “If I leaked something they’d cut off my head and throw it right in my face.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite claiming he won’t be revealing any information about the upcoming film, Hamill regularly taunts his followers, likely as a tactic that will lower his credibility. In that regard, were he to accidentally reveal something that fans interpreted and had some truth to, he could dismiss everything as a joke.

Just earlier this week, Hamill teased his fans about the title of Episode IX, sharing an image from Futurama which predicted that the film would be called “Yoda’s Bar Mitzvah.”

The actor teased, “Disappointed there was no Star Wars trailer shown during the Super Bowl? Agonizing over how long you’ll have to wait until they drop the title? RELAX nerds! Futurama predicted it years ago & we all know: Cartoons. Never. Lie. EXCLUSIVE BREAKING ‘NEWS’: Episode IX: Yoda’s Bar Mitzvah.”

The upcoming film will conclude the Skywalker Saga, seemingly being Hamill’s last time portraying a character that he created more than 40 years ago. The actor previously revealed that a lot has changed over the decades, explaining how security measures have changed since 1977.

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’” Hamill recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars: Episode IX, hitting theaters this December.

Do you appreciate Hamill’s trolling of fans? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!