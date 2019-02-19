‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Trailer Rumored to Debut in April, Also Be Attached to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Fans have been chomping at the bit for any updates surrounding Star Wars: Episode IX, and a new rumor just might make things a bit clearer.

A new report from Star Wars News Net suggests that the first trailer for Episode IX is currently scheduled to debut in April, and will be attached to Avengers: Endgame in theaters. The report states that this wasn’t confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm, but is from a “very credible source”.

Given the timing of everything, there’s arguably quite a lot that supports that possibility. Star Wars Celebration Chicago will be happening in the middle of April, and it certainly isn’t impossible that the Episode IX trailer could be debuted during then (similarly to how The Last Jedi‘s earliest footage was debuted at the 2017 convention). And with Endgame already a pretty highly-anticipated film in its own right, it makes sense that Disney would want to promote Episode IX before it.

Granted, the report states that there’s always a chance that Disney could change their plans in some way, so fans will just have to wait and see if this ends up being the case.

While plot details have been pretty scarce around Episode IX, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot riding on the film. The installment is expected to be the final chapter of the “Skywalker Saga”, something that has brought a unique amount of pressure behind the scenes.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” Oscar Isaac, who co-stars in the franchise as Poe Dameron, said in a recent interview. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it.”

“Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there,” Isaac continued. “Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations. Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it. People that run blogs and websites need content. So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December 2019.