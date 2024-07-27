SDCC 2024: Mortal Kombat 1 Announces Khaos Reigns DLC

During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Warner Bros. Games announced Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, the next expansion developed by NetherRealm that will be released for the game on September 24th at 8 am PDT for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Per the story expansion’s description, “When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.”

Khaos Reigns brings with it Kombat Pack 2 to offer more fighters for players to add to their roster, featuring returning fighters Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, each with a unique backstory as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei’s ruthless Grandmaster, but his soul was stolen by Titan Havik to create the perfect henchman, Noob Saibot, who is now dedicated to fomenting anarchy. Born into the Zaki, one of the Lin Kuei’s many sub-clans, Cyrax became a martial arts prodigy with an independent streak and untamed desire to serve the clan on her terms, or not at all. Growing up immersed in Lin Kuei culture under the tutelage of her parents, Sektor becomes a master armorer, skilled warrior, and Sub-Zero’s most trusted lieutenant, committed to advancing the clan’s future at all costs.

Kombat Pack 2 also brings with it a few new licensed fighters, which you can read more about here.

“With Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, we’re looking forward to an exciting second year of content that will continue the cinematic story, add more fighters, and bring back popular game features,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. Check out the announcement trailer below:

If you already own Mortal Kombat 1 you can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $49.99 and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 starting today, which includes the cinematic Story expansion and six playable fighters within Kombat Pack 2. The Story expansion along with Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor will be available on September 24th while Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian will be released post-launch, with one-week early access provided to Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners. The Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns bundle is also available for ore-order for those who already own Mortal Kombat 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $59.99 and Nintendo Switch for $49.99, unlocking immediate access to the previous Kombat Pack, which includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage; six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five DLC Kameo Fighters – Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra. For new players, the Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.

All pre-order options for the upcoming expansion will receive four new character skins at launch, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot.