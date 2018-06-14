Stephen Colbert Teases Star Wars Trolls With Hilarious ‘Episode IX’ Trailer

Since bigots are mad about Kelly Marie Tran’s role in the new #StarWars we’re going to teach them a lesson with our own new trailer. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Z3BAd9g1b7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 9, 2018

Star Wars fans on the Internet have been in a frenzy over the last week after Kelly Marie Tran deleted her social media accounts, which many people believe to be because of racist trolling of people who didn’t like The Last Jedi.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert made a humorous response to all of the awful Star Wars “fans,” by posting the trailer for the newest film in the saga, Star Wars Episode IX: Shut The Hell Up You Broken Hateful Dweebs. Take a look in the video above.

The trailer features Rose Tico in the main role, joined by the all-women Ghostbusters, the new female Doctor from Doctor Who, and a girl wearing a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Don’t expect an appearance from any of the male characters, because Rey cut their penises off and kicked them down a hole.

This is just the latest bit of support in an outpouring that Tran has received since she deleted her social media accounts. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson personally shut down a few cranky trolls himself, while legendary co-star Mark Hamill issued his own show of report for Tran on social media.

“On social media, a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years, I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

Many fans have rallied around Tran and expressed their appreciation for Rose Tico by creating a ton of fan art focused on her character. Hamill and Johnson have signal boosted their efforts, drumming up even more support for the actor.

Criticism of a movie is one thing, but harassment and personal attacks are never OK. Even if someone says “it comes with the territory,” it should not be tolerated. Unfortunately, the Star Wars fandom has long been toxic with people even harassing a younger Jake Lloyd and Hayden Christensen for their roles in the prequels.

Hopefully Tran sees all of the support she’s received from her fans and recognizing that there is still some good out there in the world.