Star Wars Fans Celebrate Ewan McGregor's 50th Birthday

This has been a big week for Star Wars fans, as not only did Lucasfilm confirm the complete cast list of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series ahead of the production officially launching imminently, but star of the series, Ewan McGregor, celebrates his 50th birthday. The actor's breakout role came in 1996's Trainspotting, with subsequent roles in projects like Moulin Rouge!, Velvet Goldmine, and Beginners all proving his talents, yet it was his turn as the Jedi Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels that have earned him his most passionate following, which continues to be felt to this day.

McGregor was last seen in the franchise with 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with fans hoping to see him reprise the role in the 15 years since that movie's release, with that wish finally being granted in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ahead of the announcement of this series, McGregor has confirmed various other returns had come close to happening, all of which he had to keep secret, with the actor nearly as relieved as fans are that he can now officially accept that he gets to reprise the role.

Scroll down to see what Star Wars fans are saying about McGregor in honor of his birthday!