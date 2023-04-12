Star Wars Fan Art Teases Daisy Ridley’s Upcoming Rey Movie With Yellow Lightsaber

During Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is actually helming a film that will bring back Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Rey is said to be rebuilding the Jedi order in the film, and fans have gotten super excited in the time since the announcement. One fan even created a new motion poster that shows how the Rey movie could look. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a cool new motion poster that teases the upcoming Rey-focused Star Wars movie. In the fan art, we see Rey with her yellow lightsaber on an unknown planet that looks like it could either be Tattooine or Jakku. While we probably won't get our first look at the upcoming Star Wars film, it will hopefully begin filming shortly.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

