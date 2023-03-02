Star Wars Fans Are Frustrated With How The Book of Boba Fett Tackled The Mandalorian's Storylines

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered this week, but it was a little confusing for fans who never watched The Book of Boba Fett. At the end of The Mandalorian's second season, Grogu was taken from Mando (Pedro Pascal) by Luke Skywalker to be trained as a Jedi. However, the duo was reunited during the show's spinoff series which has left many fans frustrated. Recently, showrunner Jon Favreau promised a recap that would fill in the gaps for folks who didn't watch The Book of Boba Fett, but the "previously on" before the Season 3 premiere made no mention of Grogu's return to Mando.

While the recap did touch on some of the important facts about Mandalore explored in The Book of Boba Fett, anyone who didn't finish the spinoff series will have to do some research to find out what they missed. For example, Mando revealed to the Armorer (Emily Swallow) during The Book of Boba Fett that he took off his helmet, and now he's been exiled. He also got a new ship thanks to Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and gave up his cool Beskar spear. You can check out some of the tweets from frustrated fans below...

"Having Din and Grogu reunite in another show was always an idiotic decision, but Favreau saying 'eh go watch a YouTube video' is downright embarrassing," @lIllImikelIllI tweeted. "Mandalorian crazy for making you watch another show to understand half of the sh*t that's going on like I did watch it but like that's still crazy," @June_Snug wrote. "What do you mean I have to watch The Book of Boba Fett before Mandalorian Season 3???" @BP_MovieReviews added with an exasperated gif.

"Yeah Mandalorian 3's first episode was... Alright. But I'm not feeling it, y'know? Maybe because they decided to undo the finale of Season 2 in another show that casual viewers won't watch," @RoyalMetaGaming shared. "A moment of silence for future #Mandalorian binge watchers who will watch S2 and S3 back to back for the first time not knowing about the Book of Boba Fett," @camden_aka_alt joked.

However, some fans did defend the choice for The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian to connect. "For those who complain about Grogu being back with Mando through BoBF: It's not anyone's responsibility to inform you or make you watch another show. It's well known that it's all an interconnected story through multiple series. That's on you and no one else," @MarkMandalorian wrote.

How do you feel about The Book of Boba Fett solving some of The Mandalorian's storylines? Tell us in the comments!