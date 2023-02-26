The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Knows Not Everyone Watched Mando and Grogu Reunite in The Book of Boba Fett

After more than two years of waiting, The Mandalorian is returning for its third season later this week. However, some important things happened for Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu during the events of The Book of Boba Fett last year, and some fans of The Mandalorian aren't too happy about it. Not everyone tuned in to The Book of Boba Fett, and some folks have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance with the Disney+ shows for putting the emotional reunion in the spinoff series. However, creator Jon Favreau knows not everyone watched The Book of Boba Fett and recently told Empire that recaps will be in place for those who may have missed out on the reunion.

"For people who didn't see The Book Of Boba Fett, we're gonna have videos that catch people up on it on [Disney+]," Favreau explained. "And there's plenty of user-generated content [on the internet] helping people get up to speed, which is a tool that I use when I watch a show after it's been off the air for a while. It's not just the show-it's the community that surrounds the show. I learned through my experiences with Marvel how sophisticated the audiences are, and [they] inform one another and are paying close attention."

Will The Mandalorian Tie In With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts March 1st only on Disney+.