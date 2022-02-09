How The Book of Boba Fett Finale Sets up The Mandalorian Season 3

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett follow. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett also serves as the finale of the Disney+ Star Wars series. Boba Fett and his crew – Fennec Shand, The Mandalorian, Black Krrsantan, the tech-advanced Mods, and the garrison from Freetown – faced off against the Pyke Syndicate for control of Mos Espa. While Boba Fett’s story came to a fitting conclusion for now, the episode also set up the next adventure for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Book of Boba Fett reintroduced The Mandalorian and Grogu, affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda by fans. While Mando reunited with the Armorer and learned new information on the Darksaber, he also got the Armorer to forge new Beskar armor for Grogu, who is in the care of Luke Skywalker to begin his Jedi training. When Mando travels to hand-deliver Grogu’s armor, he’s greeted by R2-D2 and Ahsoka Tano, with the latter convincing Mando that it isn’t a good idea to see Grogu again. Mando decided to leave the armor for Grogu, and Luke made Grogu choose between continuing his Jedi training or returning to The Mandalorian.

Instead of making fans wait for the third season of The Mandalorian, Grogu’s decision was revealed in The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale. R2-D2 dropped Grogu off with Peli Motto on Tatooine, with Baby Yoda wearing his new Beskar armor to reveal how he chose Mando over being a Jedi. Grogu eventually joined in the fight against the Pyke Syndicate, playing a critical role in their victory. After Boba Fett successfully brought his Rancor in to deal with the Scorpenek droids, the beast went wild and started tearing Mos Espa apart. When it looked like the Rancor was about to kill Mando, Grogu stepped in to put the wild beast to sleep.

It’s unknown just how long Grogu was training with Luke Skywalker, but it appears the little guy picked up some important lessons during his tutelage. The Force is strong with Grogu, and will hopefully continue to grow as he ages and keeps up with his solo studies.

We saw The Mandalorian and Grogu depart Tatooine together in Mando’s retrofitted N-1 Starfighter. Grogu was having a good time traveling at near hyperspeed, as they zoomed off for parts unknown. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will seemingly pick up after they helped Boba Fett defend Mos Espa, though Mando will probably have given up his former job as a bounty hunter. After all, it’s hard to transport a bounty in a two-seater N-1 Starfighter.

The Mandalorian is still in possession of the Darksaber, and after admitting to the Armorer that he has taken his helmet off, he could also be heading to Mandalore to make amends. The Armorer told Mando the only way to make things right is to bathe in the Mandalorian springs. Unfortunately, they were all buried during the Night of a Thousand Tears.

A recent report leans towards The Mandalorian Season 3 premiering around Christmas. The Book of Boba Fett has set this chain of events in motion, and now fans are left to wait for the return of their favorite Star Wars duo.