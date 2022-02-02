Star Wars Fans Have Jokes About This Cameo In Book of Boba Fett Episode 6

Last week, fans were shocked (and mostly pleased) to see that The Mandalorian had taken over The Book of Boba Fett in the series’ fifth episode, supplanting the titular bounty hunter for the week and filling in some big gaps in the series’ mythology. It felt like a cool idea for a one-off episode, and fans were excited to see how it was followed up. And then — spoilers! — this week’s episode dropped, and there were plenty of things to be excited about. What there wasn’t in this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett…was much Boba Fett.

Once is a cool side track. Twice? Well, fans had jokes. Mostly the same few jokes over and over, but it’s still an entertaining dive through the ol’ Twitter timeline.

Per its official synopsis, “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

And, yeah, that’s been the big-picture story so far, but in the course of the last two weeks, it kind of feels like Boba as the mascot for a Star Wars anthology show. Which is inherently a pretty awesome idea, but it isn’t what people expect from the title.

You can see some of our favorite jokes below.

