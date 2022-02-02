The Book of Boba Fett: Fan-Favorite Star Wars Villain Finally Makes Live-Action Debut

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally saw the beloved characters of the franchise’s animated shows get the live-action treatment they’ve long deserved. Fan-favorite heroes Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze made the jump to live-action and Star Wars fans everywhere adored their portrayals. Now, a year later, it’s The Book of Boba Fett bringing an animated character to life, but it’s the bad guys getting the spotlight this time around. One of the most popular Star Wars villains around finally made their live-action debut.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett! Continue reading at your own risk…

With Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels architect Dave Filoni spearheading the franchise’s TV universe on Disney+, it was only a matter of time before some of his most popular animated creations found their way into these new shows. Thrawn was name-dropped in The Mandalorian‘s second season and is primed for a live-action turn in the Ahsoka series. With The Book of Boba Fett taking place in the deserts of Tatooine, and following the criminal underworld, the gunslinging terror Cad Bane got the call to join the live-action roster.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Cad Bane’s arrival for quite awhile, and he certainly made an entrance in the final act of The Book of Boba Fett‘s penultimate episode. “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” is the title of the new episode, and it seemed like that was in reference to Din Djarin, who made his way to a remote jungle planet to take Grogu a gift. As we learned later in the episode, however, the title refers to none other than Cad Bane.

After Din asks Cobb Vanth for help in Boba Fett’s coming war with the Pyke Syndicate, the Marshal of Free Town noticed a peculiar stranger approaching from the empty desert. Cad instructed Cobb not to interfere with the Pyke war, and he would pay double whatever Boba offered. Cobb’s deputy tried to make a move on Cad, but it didn’t work out too well, as Cad shoots both men before strolling back into the desert.

Cad Bane is one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in Star Wars lore, and his live-action debut spells nothing but trouble for Din, Boba, Fennec, and everyone else on Tatooine.

