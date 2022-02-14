Star Wars Fans Disappointed Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Didn’t Drop During Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022 left a lot of sports fans thrilled with the nail-biting showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams, while superhero movie fans got big new Super Bowl spots for this year’s Marvel movies (Doctor Strange 2) and DC movies (The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam). However, Star Wars fans were left out in the cold, as Disney didn’t deliver any new Star Wars content during the Super Bowl; – just a pun-heavy Disney+ Super Bowl commercial featuring Awkwafina.

While it was understandable that we didn’t get any first looks at the Andor or Ahsoka series that are in production, Star Wars fans were especially surprised that Disney didn’t have anything to show for Obi-Wan Kenobi, when the series premiere is in May.

No doubt Disney and Lucasfilm have their own plans for letting the world see Obi-Wan Kenobi. Until then, Star Wars fans are getting impatient:

The Real Super Bowl Losers…

When the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailers doesn’t drop during the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/IzNrWsLJbJ — Kubo (@lilharf) February 14, 2022

One check on social media the day after confirms that this is indeed the case for a lot of Star Wars fans.

DO SOMETHING

obi-wan kenobi trailer now. PLEASE pic.twitter.com/l2aUAmoNgK — marly💫 • clown era (@bountysaber) February 14, 2022

This was every Star Wars fan who never watches football except for the movie trailer premieres.

KENOOOOOOBIIIIIII!!!

Star Wars fans sitting through all of Super Bowl and not getting any trailers for Obi-Wan Kenobi…

pic.twitter.com/Y76DgPuOrV — Nielsen Nacis (@MechaNielsen) February 14, 2022

Darth Maul truly spoke our pain.

So Empty Inside…

No Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, not even a glimpse of the show. I feel so empty inside pic.twitter.com/TWqHEtiYI5 — Sharjeel Akhtar ✪ | #TASMGANG (@thatSharjeel) February 14, 2022

Disappointment only leads to the dark side…

Where Is It? Is It Alright?

#MultiverseOfMadness already has two trailers and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series doesn't have any. Both will be released in May. pic.twitter.com/WaHK79IRc2 — ren (@rhensanity) February 14, 2022

We are all Darth Vader’s anxiety right now.

You Either Die A Hero…

no obi-wan kenobi trailer is everyone's villain origin story over at sw twt huh pic.twitter.com/Lp0Dmdh0ku — ah, satan ☕︎ (@alianovnadjarin) February 14, 2022

If The Book of Boba Fett didn’t teach you how fickle Star Wars fans are…

No Trailer Needed!

Fans of #StarWars don't need a trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. We already know its coming on 25th May and we already know its gonna be amazing. Trailers reveal far too much of the script. Nothing more powerful and creative than our imaginations.😁❤😁 MTFBWY #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/AwT5uzK3PN — Jobbie King🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Jobbie1874) February 14, 2022

Some Star Wars fans aren’t sweating the loss. They don’t need to see anything more than the premise (Kenobi rematch with Vader).

Still Waiting…

still waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer https://t.co/aYywtpZWZI — Yunami (@YunamiUdon) February 14, 2022

With the zen-like patience Obi-Wan kept all those years hiding on Tattooine…

100-Day Countdown

100 days to the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi 😎 pic.twitter.com/LZLswqQ8ur — Cherry🦁#PeakyBlinders (@peakyanakin) February 14, 2022

Trailer or no trailer, we can all wait out this clock together. 100 days is nothing.