Disney+ Preview Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2022

Disney+ has released a new Super Bowl trailer for its 2022 content (and beyond)- and you can watch it below! The Disney+ 2022 Super Bowl spot is no doubt one of the most highly-anticipated trailers of Super Bowl LVI – and also one of the more wild card entries in the lineup. After all, the Disney+ brand has a lot of big franchises under its belt – from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney and Pixar. So what was the Disney+ Super Bowl all about? See for yourself, below!

Instead of any big reveals of is slate of big franchise content (more on that, below), Disney+ chose to go the comedy route, and who better for that than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, Awkwafina!

In the Disney+ Super Bowl ad Awkwafina walks consumers through all the G.O.A.T.’s (“Greatest of All Time) content Disney now has in its Infinity Gauntlet – using literal goats. It wasn’t a reveal of anything new in terms of all the Disney+ content fans expected to see – but it’s also cute enough that no one is likely to care.

Disney is certainly poised for some major things in 2022. Marvel Studios practically owned the TV pop-culture zeitgeist with its new slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series; the 2022 wave of of Marvel Disney+ series will truly be a novelty, with each new series (Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk) introducing a new character to the MCU.

Then there is the Star Wars Universe, which is set to explode onto Disney+, following. the mainstream hit success of The Mandalorian. After The Book of Boba Fett started off the year, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian Season 3 are set to make Star Wars DIsney+ as much of a year-long event as Marvel Disney+.

Upcoming Disney+ Series include Marvel’s Moon Knight on March 30th, Ms. Marvel in 2022, She-Hulk in 2022, and The Mandalorian Season 3 in 2022.