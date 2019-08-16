Star Wars Fans React to Ewan McGregor Returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back and Ewan McGregor is ready to reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master. Fans have to be stoked that such a loved role will once again be portrayed by McGregor. A currently untitled Disney+ series will be focused on the character. All of this comes after years of speculation on what Lucasfilm was considering doing with Obi-Wan, and now fans have their answer.

The rumors are no longer just that as the path forward for the Star Wars franchise just became so much clearer. The last time there was some real fervent discussion around bringing the Jedi Master back with a project were the murmurs surrounding an Obi-Wan movie in May of last year. McGregor himself stepped in and put a stop to everyone that thought the project was a lock. But, he did leave the door open for a possible return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would totally do it, of course,” the actor divulged during a television appearance in August of 2018. “There’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know… There must be a good story to tell as they’re doing spin-offs – there’s likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness.”

This latest news comes just ahead of D23 where fans were expecting some serious Star Wars news and got this bombshell dropped beforehand. There is no guessing what else Disney has up its sleeve for the franchise. Keeping audiences guessing has been a central theme around these announcements of Disney+ series so far.

At this point, it’s probably best to see exactly what the creative team has working so far and how they plan to use the character, this is mostly unknown territory. That said, McGregor’s casting is invoking some strong reactions from fans eager to see Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

Read on to see some of the reactions fans are having in response to the Obi-Wan news.

