Star Wars Fans Are Loving Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Casting in The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans got a crazy surprise this morning after it was revealed that Rosario Dawson would be taking on the role of a live-action Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian. At this point, there was already plenty of hype for season 2 of The Mandalorian after season 1 crushed it for Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, but now that will likely shoot through the roof, and Star Wars fans on social media are letting their reactions be known. As you might expect, the reactions are incredibly positive, and many seem to be behind this unexpected but amazing casting.

Fans have long wanted Dawson in the role, and Dawson has felt the same way for some time as well. In 2017 she was asked about appearing in a Star Wars movie as Ahsoka, and she responded “Ummmm…yes, please?! #AhsokaLives. It didn’t take long for fans to grasp on, and now a few years later they finally got their wish.

We don’t know much more about her involvement in season 2, but even if it’s just for one episode or a cameo, we can’t wait to see what she can do in the role.

Here’s hoping that it’s more than just a cameo though, or if it is, hopefully, it leads to a more substantial recurring role in The Mandalorian season 3 because you know the Disney+ hit isn’t ending anytime soon.

We’ve collected some of the biggest reactions to the Rosario Dawson Mandalorian news from fans, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide.

What A Treat

Many are over the moon for Dawson’s casting, saying this is pretty much perfect.

Wow, what a treat! Rosario Dawson is perfect for this role. https://t.co/xzok93rcgp — Thomas Deer @ Home (@teyowisonte) March 20, 2020

So Excited

Again, the word perfect comes up a lot in initial reactions, and lots of fans are incredibly excited to see her in the role.

Ahsoka is my favorite and @rosariodawson is perfectly cast. She’s going to be amazing. So! Excited! https://t.co/9uDq29xFRX pic.twitter.com/dj9TGGlDmz — Erin J (@ErinDLit) March 20, 2020

My Crush Is My Crush

One fan is probably even more hyped than everybody else, as his actress crush is now his Star Wars crush.

The Win We Needed

One fan put it perfectly, saying Dawson’s casting is the win everyone needed.

@rosariodawson getting cast as Ahsoka Tano is the win everyone needed today!

I Love Her…But

Now, while most were very happy with the casting, others’ had a bit more tempered reactions because of who was in the role previously.

I love Rosario Dawson… but it should have been Ashley Eckstein, she is Ahsoka to many fans. — KhaosByDesign (@KhaosByDesignUK) March 20, 2020

Best Casting Ever

One fan even calls the casting the best casting ever!

ROSARIO DAWSON AS AHSOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN DARE I SAY THE BEST CASTING POSSIBLE E V E R — Be Happy ❤ Be Healthy 🐣 (@eggxo_L) March 20, 2020

For Years

One fan pointed out that this is a fan-casting fans have wanted for years.

Bullseye

One fan says this casting hit the mark perfectly, and we happen to agree.

I know it’s nothing but awful news right now, but if /Film is right and Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano, that is a straight-up bullseye in casting. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) March 20, 2020

Chills

One fan has chills from the casting.

