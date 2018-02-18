Star Wars: Force and Destiny ‘Knights of Fate’ Announced

Star Wars: Force and Destiny players should prepare to take their warriors to the next level.

Fantasy Flight has announced Star Wars: Force and Destiny – Knights of Fate, a warrior sourcebook for the Star Wars: Force and Destiny roleplaying game.

Knights of Fate provides the warrior career with new specialization trees, species, gear, and narrative elements to bring new options, both mechanical and creative, to any Force and Destiny campaign.

Here’s the quick description from Fantasy Flight:

The galaxy is a dangerous place. The teachings and traditions of the Jedi have been lost to treachery and murder. A new generation of those who wield the Force alongside martial training or physical prowess stand against the corrupting darkness. Whether to protect the innocent or assault the enemies of peace, Warriors invoke unparalleled mastery of combat bolstered by the mysterious power of the Force.

Knights of Fate is a sourcebook for the Force and Destiny roleplaying game, focused on the Warrior career. Included in its 96 full-color pages are a multitude of character options such as three new species and three new specialization trees that emphasize unique methods of fighting with the Force. New starships, vehicles, droids, weapons, and other equipment will help expand your campaign’s richness and variety, whether it exclusively uses Force and Destiny or any of the other Star Wars Roleplaying Game line. Knights of Fate also features support and guidance for reinforcing the themes and roles of Warriors in the narrative, from suggestions on how they could approach different challenges to the ways in which other character Careers might interact with a Warrior’s capabilities and limitations.

Knights of Fate includes several new Motivations that can be used for any Force and Destiny character but that work especially well for warriors. These include the Liberation Motivation, which pits the warrior against oppressive regimes like the Galactic Empire and slave traders, the Acceptance Motivation, for those Force-sensitives who just want to find a place in the galaxy, and the Recognition Motivation, for those who want the tales of their combat prowess to be remembered by history.

Star Wars: Force and Destiny – Knights of Fate is now available to pre-order and will ship in the second quarter of 2018.