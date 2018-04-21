Star Wars: Galactic Nights Returning to Walt Disney World Resort

The Walt Disney World Resort will transport guests to a galaxy far, far away in celebration of all things Star Wars as part of its Galactic Nights event.

The one-night-only Star Wars-themed event takes place May 27, hosted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca, will celebrate alongside guests, with special entertainment, 3D photo ops and character encounters, a DJ dance party, event-exclusive merchandise, and themed food and beverage counted among the party offerings.

For 2018, the event celebrates the newest entry in the Star Wars cinematic saga with event-exclusive projection experience Star Wars: Galactic Destinations adding a journey to a new planet, and new video moments from Solo will be incorporated into an updated version of the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away stage show, featuring live appearances from Rey, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, BB-8, Darth Maul, and more.

Attendees will have access to the park’s rides and attractions all night long, including Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, Star Wars Launch Bay, and Star Wars: Path of the Jedi.

Other attractions, featuring diminished wait times, include The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Mania!, Muppet*Vision 3D, and Walt Disney Presents.

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectaculaar, an all-new explosive nighttime fireworks show, boasts a fresh action sequence with state-of-the-art projection effects, dynamic lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics that will light up the night and mystify Star Wars fans of all ages.

Guests are encouraged to don their best Star Wars-inspired costumes and attire as well as participate in a park-wide scavenger hunt and purchase galactic treats inspired by all eight episodes of the ongoing Star Wars saga.

Menu items will include Star Wars-themed éclairs and cupcakes, a duo of gazpachos inspired by Qui-Gon Jinn’s iconic lightsaber battle with Darth Maul, loaded red curry duck fries inspired by the The Last Jedi‘s Battle of Crait, a lemon diver scallop with pork belly reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s time on the isolated marine planet of Ahch-To, and many, many more.

Admission will include access to Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a one-night-only panel discussion taking guests behind the scenes at the all-new land soon to open at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests attending the sneak peek will learn about the design, development and progress of the immersive Star Wars-themed land, as Disney Imagineers reveal how they’re creating real-life versions of renowned Star Wars iconography sure to thrill guests from across the galaxy.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights will take place on May 27, 2018, from 7:00 PM to midnight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Tickets are available for $124 per child and $129 per adult (plus tax) and will be available for purchase soon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich as iconic scoundrel Han Solo, Joonas Suotamo as furry Wookie partner-in-crime Chewbacca, Donald Glover as debonair gambler Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as 18-year-old career criminal Qi’Ra, flies into theaters May 25.