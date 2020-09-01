Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures Gets New Episodes Focusing on Galaxy's Edge

✖

When Star Wars fans first heard that Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be getting attractions honoring the franchise, we couldn't help but wonder which iconic planet from the series we would get to visit for ourselves, only to be surprised with the debut of the all-new planet Batuu and the Black Spire Outpost. Despite how little we knew about the locale, Lucasfilm began releasing supplemental stories to help enlighten fans about what made the planet so compelling, including books and comics, with new episodes of the animated YouTube series Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures shedding even more light on that corner of the galaxy far, far away.

The first short sees an adorable porg arriving in the Black Spire Outpost with Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon, exploring the locale and coming into contact with all manner of colorful characters, some of which are heroic in nature while others serve the treacherous First Order.

The next short focuses on the First Order and the lengths they'll go to find new soldiers, pursuing a potential recruit through the Outpost until an unexpected ally intervenes to offer them an escape from the stormtroopers.

The third short depicts the unlikely partnership between Chewbacca and Hondo Ohnaka, a character that fans have seen in a number of animated series and was finally brought to life through advanced animatronics at Galaxy's Edge.

The lighthearted nature of these shorts might not bring with them major reveals, but with how little Star Wars content fans have been given this year and with months to go before we get to witness Season Two of The Mandalorian, any adventures we can witness brings with them excitement. What also makes these episodes exciting is that most previous episodes merely recreated iconic encounters previously seen in the films, while these installments explore new territory, much like we saw months ago with the second season of the animated series.

“Star Wars, thematically, echoes the past a lot,” Josh Rimes, director, animation series development at Lucasfilm pointed out to StarWars.com earlier this year. “So we stylistically looked at Rey’s introductory piece the same way we looked at Luke’s introductory piece in Season One, and came up with a visual language and style that’s totally Rey. But when you see it, it links up thematically to Luke’s piece when he discovers Obi-Wan on Tatooine.”

