Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Offer Guests Blue Milk Refreshments

When Star Wars fans think of the food and drink we’ve seen our favorite characters consume, one of the most memorable beverages is the blue milk that Luke Skywalker drinks in Star Wars: A New Hope. After Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, guests visiting the attraction will be able to imbibe in a similar drink, as this signature Blue Milk will be sold within the park.

“I will tell you it’s not actually milk,” Scott Trowbridge, the Imagineering creative executive in charge of Galaxy’s Edge, shared with Entertainment Weekly. “If you’re walking around Florida in the middle of August, the last thing you want is, uh, a huge glass of milk.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little thought was likely given to the drink when it appeared in A New Hope, with its blue color likely meant to serve as an example of how things in the galaxy far, far away were similar to things we experienced on earth, with a slight, otherworldly twist. The beverage was later confirmed to be Bantha milk and made various appearances in canonical Star Wars stories, such as Star Wars Rebels.

While fans might be excited to finally consume the beverage, star Mark Hamill confirmed that it wasn’t a joyful experience on set.

“Well, the original blue milk was what they call ‘long life milk,’ which you get at camping stores because you don’t have to refrigerate it. And we were in North Africa,” Hamill shared with Radio Times. “So it has additives – they put blue food coloring in it – and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex. But I said, ‘Look – if they gave me blue milk, you bet I’m going to drink it on camera, because what other chance am I going to get?’ So there’s an indication that I’m an underrated actor – I gulped it and acted like I liked it without vomiting.”

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the attraction’s milk will be much tastier, describing, “The blue milk is actually plant-based dairy — essentially rice milk — which makes it easier for everyone to enjoy, even the lactose intolerant. And it’s soft-frozen, like a milkshake.”

Galaxy’s Edge will also offer guests green milk, which we saw Luke drink in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, offering guests a more citrus-based flavor of the same substance.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which will open at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World later this year.

Are you looking forward to drinking Blue Milk? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!