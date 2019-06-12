Mark Hamill Reveals How Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Ride Is Better Than the Movie

Last month saw the official opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, offering fans of the franchise the most immersive experience of the galaxy far, far away. To celebrate the attraction’s opening, star Mark Hamill, as well as Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams, and George Lucas, attended the Galaxy’s Edge opening night celebration. Given his experience with the franchise, having starred in five of the films, one would think Hamill would be less excited by the attraction. Instead, the actor pointed out what it was about Galaxy’s Edge that made it a more fun experience than filming the series.

“We were in a cutout cockpit of the Millennium Falcon with the stagehands rocking it and so forth,” Hamill revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “When you get on [Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run], you experience it in a way that you never did making the movie. We were just pretending. Here, they do everything for you.”

The opening night celebration was broadcast live, allowing audiences at home to witness the actors helping launch the park. One of the biggest questions this raised from fans was what Hamill whispered to Ford at one point during the event, causing Ford to let out a big chuckle.

In response to a fan asking about the remark he shared with Ford, Hamill confirmed on Twitter, “An X-rated comment about the music coming in too early & stepping on his line.”

Iger stood in front of the Falcon and asked Lucas, Williams, and Hamill to join him on stage. When Hamill signaled for Chewbacca, who was inside the cockpit, to fire it up, the vessel sputtered, resulting in Iger calling Ford out on stage. Once the Han Solo actor made his way to the Millennium Falcon, he made a tribute to Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who passed away earlier this year.

“Peter, this one’s for you,” Ford professed, though a special effects cue interrupted the actor, causing him to pause in the middle of his statement. Given the nature of the flub and Hamill’s clarification about what he said, we can only imagine what joke he actually made to his longtime co-star.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is open now at Disneyland and opens at Walt Disney World on August 29th.

