Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Millennium Falcon Ride Detailed on Target’s ‘Solo’ Blu-ray

Details about the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions that are heading to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland have been kept to a minimum, but fans do know they’ll get to take a ride on the Millennium Falcon. A new featurette on the Target exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray teases what fans can expect from the upcoming attraction.

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy,” executive creative director of the ride Asa Kalama shared in the “Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park” featurette. “And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs, and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts. The engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

The above information is exciting as it confirms just how interactive the experience is and won’t merely be a ride similar to what guests can currently experience on Star Tours. Additionally, Hondo from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels is getting his time to shine in the new encounter, as the character is one of the most charismatic smugglers that debuted in those animated series.

Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge added, “If you bring back all the loot and there’s not a scratch on the ship and Hondo is really happy when you bring it back, you might find yourself with some extra Galactic Credits in your account, but do a poor job, you lose the cargo, you smash up the ship, you might come back owing more money than you started with, the bossman might not be too happy and when you roll across to the local cantina the bartender might lean over and say ‘Hey, word on the street is your name’s been put on the list of a local bounty hunter, I’d watch out if I were you,’ so how well you do on this mission really does have an impact on your overall, land-wide story.”

These details make us even more excited about the experience, which is slated to be opening in both parks next year. With this being just one element of the immense park, Galaxy’s Edge sounds like the go-to locations for all Star Wars fans.

