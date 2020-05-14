Star Wars Fans Celebrate George Lucas on His Birthday
In the nearly 50 years since George Lucas delivered audiences his first feature film with THX 1138 in 1971, the filmmaker has effectively changed the face of cinema with the subsequent creation of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, in addition to founding Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and THX Ltd. over the years. Not only has he been lauded for his ambitions in the world of storytelling, but the means required to bring his imagination to life required a number of technical advancements, all of which have assisted filmmakers in the decades since in making their own imaginations come to life.
With Lucas celebrating his 76th birthday today, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the filmmaker by paying tribute to his various creations over the years, spanning a number of franchises.
Please Enjoy
please enjoy this Panasonic commercial where George Lucas stands in a field wistfully contemplating his life, before being applauded by his own creations pic.twitter.com/K9VyLa9ZBA— rob trench (@robtrench) May 14, 2020
Small Reminder
happy birthday #GeorgeLucas!!! just a gentle reminder that there would’ve been no star wars without him! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aY8lDNjBUD— Jovanna (@jovanna_mullin) May 14, 2020
Doing the Right Thing
Happy Birthday to the man who took us to a far far away galaxy, and gave us hero’s to look up to and villains who make us realize that we always have the choice to turn around and do the right thing. Thank you #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/ZXBSJl6n2p— Gerry The Canon Junkie (@thecanonjunkie) May 14, 2020
The GOAT
Happy bday to the realest 🐐 of them all #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/gDs0mKUbOE— Skywalker Bro (@officially_sw) May 14, 2020
Impressive Collection
To celebrate his birthday today, #GeorgeLucas decided to finally clean out his garage pic.twitter.com/kPs3ljSbKJ— David Bornholdt (@claimdenied) May 14, 2020
Close Call
Saw #GeorgeLucas trending and thought something happened to him or Star Wars. Its just his birthday though. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/uLJ0whuxJC— Santana (@r4y_santana) May 14, 2020
Best Franchise on Earth
This man turned 76 today.
If you don't know him, he is the man who created the best franchise on earth.
Also, if you don't know him, what the hell are you doing here?
Everyone, let's say Happy Birthday to a legend, George Lucas! #GeorgeLucas #StarWars pic.twitter.com/HJgk4FrJ9n— Durth Mol (@durth_mol) May 14, 2020
Inspiration
Happy Birthday to #GeorgeLucas the man who changed the landscape of film history. His goal of making films for young people across the world to inspire hope and selflessness, friendship and family, has impacted all of our lives.— Salty Nerd (@salty_nerd) May 14, 2020
From the bottom of my Nerd heart. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/ukfan28Aaq
Thank the Maker
Thank the maker! Happy birthday to the one and only George Lucas! Without his genius, we wouldn’t have some of the greatest storytelling and characters of all time. pic.twitter.com/iAcQH9Ru3a— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 14, 2020
Legend
Happy Birthday to the legend himself, George Lucas! #StarWars #GeorgeLucas pic.twitter.com/XpOK81vOo7— Everything Star Wars (@EverythingSW66) May 14, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.