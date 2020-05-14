Star Wars Fans Celebrate George Lucas on His Birthday

In the nearly 50 years since George Lucas delivered audiences his first feature film with THX 1138 in 1971, the filmmaker has effectively changed the face of cinema with the subsequent creation of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, in addition to founding Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and THX Ltd. over the years. Not only has he been lauded for his ambitions in the world of storytelling, but the means required to bring his imagination to life required a number of technical advancements, all of which have assisted filmmakers in the decades since in making their own imaginations come to life.

With Lucas celebrating his 76th birthday today, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the filmmaker by paying tribute to his various creations over the years, spanning a number of franchises.

