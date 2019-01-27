‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Almost Introduced Han Solo in a Very Different Way

When the Star Wars franchise reignited three years ago, fans were reunited with the iconic Rebels like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Chewbacca, and Han Solo.

And many audiences cheered when the pilots of the Millennium Falcon made their triumphant return in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, retrieving their beloved ship. But things almost turned out very differently, according to concept art for J.J. Abrams’ trilogy starter.

According to Lucasfilm artist Christian Alzmann, Harrison Ford’s reintroduction would have shown him being found in a cantina surrounded by passed out aliens, having drunk everyone under the table. Take a look:

This would have certainly been entertaining, but it probably would be more depressing given Han Solo’s circumstances. In The Force Awakens, he has essentially abandoned his family life (though Leia would argue that she pushed him away) after his son turned to the Dark Side. Seeing Solo drinking himself into a stupor, rather than returning to a swashbuckling life of piracy, would be a little heavy for a Star Wars film.

But still, it probably would have been pretty hilarious to see the old Solo handling his liquor and grifting some unsuspecting drunks.

The Force Awakens brought Han Solo’s tragic demise at the hands of his own son Kylo Ren, but it’s an end that might help turn the former Ben Solo back to the Light Side when all is said and done. And though we don’t know how Star Wars: Episode IX will end, we do know that Ford has been arguing for his character’s death for decades.

Ford said on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he had a good reason for wanting his character to be killed off in the Star Wars franchise.

“I’d been begging to die for the cause for a couple of years,” he explained. “I thought Han Solo’s got no mama, got no papa, doesn’t believe in the Force. What can we do here? What’s his ultimate utility? To sacrifice himself for others. Well, they figured a different idea, but it worked for them, worked for me, and brought on some fresh horses.”

Fans will get to see how the saga finally wraps up when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters later this December.