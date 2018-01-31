Get the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo in Carbonite Rug for 57% Off

Why get an ordinary rug when you can get a Star Wars Han Solo in carbonite rug that's on sale for only $30? The rug features a highly detailed image and measures 39" x 90 1/2", which makes it ideal to place in front of a couch or in a hallway. You can even hang it on the walls of your palace like a tapestry.

If you really want to go all out with the theme, you can also get the hilariously appropriate Star Wars Han Solo in carbonite fridge, which is currently on sale for $129.99 (19% off). It's big enough to hold 18 cans, features warm and cool settings, and has red LED lighting that can be turned an on off with a switch. The full list of features includes:

• Han Solo in Carbonite Fridge

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• Has a warm and a cool setting for keeping food either warm or cold

• Science: This thermoelectric cooler relies on the Peltier effect

• Rubber feet to protect surface

• Red LED lighting on front (switch on back in case you don't want it)

• 2 removable shelves

• Top handle for portability

• Locking door to prevent spillage (push the second instrument panel in to release)

• Capacity: 18 cans of soda (with shelves removed)

• Includes fridge, removable shelves, 110V US AC power cord (for use in home), 12V DC power cord (for use in landspeeder car)

• Note for International Friends: We do not recommend using this small appliance with an international power converter

• Cooling Capability: approx. 32-44°F

• Heating Capability: approx. 131-149°F

• Outer Dimensions: approx. 19" tall x 10.75" x 10.75"

• Inner Dimensions: approx. 16" tall x 8" wide x 6"

• Weight (empty): 9.75 lbs.

Actually, there are a lot of deals to be had on Star Wars-themed home and office goods over at ThinkGeek right now, so check out the entire collection while you can.

