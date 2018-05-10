Woody Harrelson Praises Alden Ehrenreich and Shares New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip

Of all the Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s cast members, Woody Harrelson has possibly been the most reluctant to release any information about his character Beckett. As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harrelson debuted a clip of his character which potentially gives audiences all the information we need, while also praising Alden Ehrenreich‘s performance in the lead role. Check out the clip above.

“I’m just very happy you guys got to see Alden Ehrenreich, who I think is a great actor, and I think incredibly charismatic,” Harrelson shared with the host. “He’s Han Solo and I think you guys are really gonna love him.”

In the clip, Han interrupts Beckett and Val (Thandie Newton) on Mimban and exposes them as Imperial impersonators. This could be the fateful encounter that helps Han leave the Galactic Empire behind and turn to a life of smuggling alongside his newfound acquaintances.

Harrelson remained tight-lipped about the film’s actual plot and even took the stage flanked by Stormtroopers.

“These guys are with me everywhere I go, just protection, also so I don’t say the wrong thing,” the actor joked. “Well they know I’m a little loose sometimes. Fast and loose. It’s done well for me, over the years, but in this particular context, they send these guys with me.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing the wit and charisma Harrelson brings to the film, though the actor revealed last year that his family asked him not to accept the role.

“I brought it up to my family — they didn’t want me doing it,” Harrelson revealed to the Toronto Sun. “They wanted me to come home, and understandably. I did turn it down. Then I did end up doing it. And I’m glad, because the friendships I’ve formed now [on the movie], I can’t imagine not knowing these guys.”

Much like Harrelson’s allegiances to the saga might waver, Solo director Ron Howard shared that Tobias Beckett’s devotions are often questionable.

“He’s a powerful criminal, but a free agent,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tobias Beckett really shapes Han more than anybody, as Han comes to believe that in a lawless time, he needs a moral code.”

Audiences will get to see Beckett when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

