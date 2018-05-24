Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Addresses More Live-Action Han Solo Stories

✖

The release of Solo: A Star Wars Story marked a turning point for the galaxy far, far away, as it was an origin story for a beloved figure from the original trilogy, though ultimately served as a standalone experience. For a number of reasons, the film failed to match the successes of other Star Wars films released by Disney, seemingly squashing all hopes of getting a follow-up film that had been teased with the film's open-ended conclusion, and while there have been no reports of a sequel, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy isn't ruling it out entirely.

When asked by Total Film (per GamesRadar) about seeing a return of Han Solo, Kennedy teased, "There's always a future for Solo!"

While there haven't been any substantial reports about the adventures of Solo continuing, various elements from that movie have lived on in other projects. Qi'ra made a surprising return to the franchise in various Star Wars comic books in recent years, allowing audiences to spend more time with the newfound crime lord, while Lucasfilm has already confirmed that Star Wars: Lando was being developed for Disney+.

Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, on the other hand, has seemingly lost interest in the series, given how much time he had to commit to bringing that first film to life.

"'Movie time' is so funny," Ehrenreich shared with Total Film back in 2020. "Solo was a three-year experience, all said and done. I had been away from home pretty much for about three years. And not only on a personal side, but also as an actor and artist – the well's dry. You haven't had a whole lot of experience in real relationships with people."

The actor also noted that there's more attention paid to a story citing the film as a "disappointment" than more detailed reports about the film's successes balanced with the ways in which it fell short of expectations.

"That movie, it didn't do as well as other Star Wars movies, but it still did well for a movie," the actor expressed. "And so it was kind of this medium thing. But that's not newsworthy. Even at high-level journalism, there's an intense pressure, sometimes, it feels like, to catastrophize or celebrate ... and I think that's really f-cking dangerous, especially when it pertains to the stuff that really matters, like the state of the world ... an article headline that says 'Things are complicated, and there are good sides and bad sides' isn't getting the emotional response. And I just think we really have to take a step back, and give a lot more thought to the way our emotions are being run by the stories we're getting inundated with."

