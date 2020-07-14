Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich Teases Solo's Future

✖

While Solo: A Star Wars Story was the worst box office performer of the Disney-era Star Wars movies, and wasn't exactly the franchise's most acclaimed installment, the prequel film has certainly built itself a rather loyal fan base over the past couple of years. Through multiple Twitter campaigns and online petitions, these fans have made it clear that there's an audience out there for the Solo franchise, and they'd love to see more adventures with Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover. What we don't know, however, is if those stories will ever get the chance to be told.

Disney and Lucasfilm haven't announced anything official regarding the story of Solo, leaving folks wondering if there will be a second chapter. Even the stars of the franchise seem to be in the dark at this point. During an interview with Esquire, Ehrenreich was asked about a potential return to the role of young Han Solo, the character made famous by Harrison Ford.

“It depends on what it is," Ehrenreich said. "It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story.”

So Ehrenreich is potentially open to playing Han Solo again in the future, but does that mean a sequel or spinoff is in the works? The actor was really vague on that subject, saying he hasn't heard of any sequel plans, only to back track a moment later.

"No, I don't know anything about that," he said. "I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time. I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

In the same interview, Ehrenreich talked about taking a break from acting after finally finishing with Solo. Not only was the project a taxing, big budget feature, but it also took years to complete because of the director change and reshoots.

"It was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie," he explained. "And I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.