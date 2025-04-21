Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Teases “Rich Stories” for Darth Vader Still to Come After Revenge of the Sith (Exclusive)

Hayden Christensen senses great stories in Darth Vader. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith — where Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker succumbed to the dark side of the Force, rising for the first time as the Sith Lord Darth Vader — the actor announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan that the Jedi will return once more in season 2 of the live-action series Ahsoka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s not much that I can share, but Anakin will be back for season 2,” Christensen confirmed during a panel. Anakin previously returned in the first season as a Force ghost within the World Between Worlds, appearing before former apprentice Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) five years after his redemptive death aboard the Death Star II in Return of the Jedi.

While it remains to be seen what’s in store for Skyguy and Snips in Ahsoka season 2, the Anakin Skywalker actor hopes to once again don Darth Vader’s armor and revisit the post-Revenge of the Sith era of the Star Wars galaxy.

“There’s a lot that we could still explore with Vader,” Christensen told ComicBook about Anakin’s dark side. “I think from where we left off, after Episode III, and everything that he has to reconcile after he’s trapped in this new version of himself, there’s just a lot of very rich stories that we could still tell.”

Christensen’s Darth Vader reunited with his former master, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the six-episode Obi-Wan series set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It’s a time period that has been explored mostly in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, while comic books like Marvel’s Darth Vader filled in the gaps between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.

The Charles Soule-penned Darth Vader run from 2017 is most similar to what Christensen describes: the 25-issue series picked up immediately where Revenge of the Sith left off, and served as what Soule called “Vader: Year One.” The comic saw the newly christened Sith Lord adjust to his suit — and to his role as the Emperor’s enforcer — as it revealed the origins of everything from Vader’s red lightsaber to his fortress on Mustafar.

“I love the character, and I’d love to get to continue with it,” Christensen added. “And so hopefully we’ll get to do more of it.”