Where to See Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in Theaters for the 20th Anniversary

This is where the fun begins. On May 19, it will have been 20 years since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith opened in theaters in 2005, chronicling Jedi Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) fall to the dark side and his rise as Sith Lord Darth Vader. Originally the conclusion of the six-movie Star Wars saga (and the first to earn a PG-13 rating), the third and final chapter of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy is returning to theaters to commemorate the 20th anniversary.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced Monday that tickets are now on sale for the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary re-release, which is back on the big screen for one week only starting April 25 in select U.S. theaters and international territories. Tickets are available on the Fandango website.

Theater chains hosting the anniversary screenings include AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B, Cinemark, Fandango, Galaxy, Harkins, Marcus, Megaplex and Regal. Sith will be shown in multiple formats, including, for the first time, immersive and interactive 4DX. Per a press release, Revenge of the Sith‘s 4DX experience features “high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film,” from the film’s opening battle above Coruscant to the climactic clash between Anakin and Obi-Wan on the volcanic high grounds of Mustafar.

Accompanying the anniversary re-release is a new Revenge of the Sith poster designed by artist Matt Ferguson, which you can see above.

Episode III is set years after the onset of the Clone Wars as the Jedi Order leads a clone army into a galaxy-wide war against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) unveils a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles — and from its ashes arises the evil Galactic Empire. Anakin Skywalker, vowing to protect a pregnant Padmé (Natalie Portman) from her fate, is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice, Darth Vader, turning on old friend and mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

The film also features Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa, Kenny Baker as R2-D2, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, Matthew Wood as General Grievous, Ahmed Best as Jar-Jar Binks, and Temuera Morrison as the Clone Troopers who execute Order 66, with Christopher Lee as Count Dooku and Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is now streaming on Disney+ and is playing in theaters from April 25 – May 2, ending its run just before Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.