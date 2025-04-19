Hayden Christensen Returning as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2

Hayden Christensen is coming back to the galaxy far, far away, as it’s been officially confirmed he will reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Ahsoka Season 2. While the Ahsoka panel at this week’s Star Wars Celebration Japan was billed as a “look back” at the show’s first season, Lucasfilm still had some news about what’s in store for the future. During the panel, Christensen came out on stage, and it was announced Anakin will return for Ahsoka Season 2. Additionally, Lucasfilm confirmed the previously reported casting of Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. The Game of Thrones star replaces the late Ray Stevenson.

Ahsoka Season 2 marks the fourth time Christensen has returned as Anakin in Star Wars’ Disney era. He previously had a voiceover cameo in The Rise of Skywalker and appeared on screen in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Season 1.

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka Season 2. pic.twitter.com/WOxZtcXd1x — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025

Though Anakin and Ahsoka share a deep connection, Christensen’s return wasn’t a guarantee during early development on Season 2. As recently as last summer, Christensen didn’t know if he’d be back. Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson expressed hope she’d get to share the screen with Christensen again, wanting to explore more of the characters’ relationship.

Ahsoka Season 2 does not have a release date yet. Showrunner Dave Filoni has mentioned the season will begin production in the near future. Lucasfilm is reportedly incorporating “multiple different filming techniques” this time around, including shooting on practical locations. While Filoni is at Celebration promoting various projects, his producing partner Carrie Beck is doing prep work in the U.K. so everything is set.

Given how important Anakin is to Ahsoka, Christensen’s return isn’t the most shocking development, but it’s still nice to see. In all likelihood, the actor won’t have the biggest role, but he’ll probably have a handful of important moments, appearing as a Force ghost to share some words of wisdom with his former padawan during a difficult time. As Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Huyang navigate life on Peridea (and perhaps try to return to the main Star Wars galaxy), Ahsoka will almost definitely face some challenges Anakin can guide her through. It’ll also be interesting to see if there are any flashbacks to the Clone Wars era. There have been rumors suggesting Natalie Portman will reprise Padmé Amidala in Ahsoka Season 2, causing some to speculate Ahsoka could recall a moment from her youth as she forges a path ahead.

Christensen’s return in Ahsoka Season 1 was very memorable. He is front and center in what was arguably the best episode, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” in which he completes Ahsoka’s training in the World Between Worlds and helps her reconcile with her past and trauma. Anakin’s presence on the show wasn’t just a bit of fan service, it was a vital part of Ahsoka’s arc and paid things off in a satisfying manner. Details about how he’ll factor into Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but that track record implies whatever Filoni has in mind, it’ll be a meaningful and worthwhile addition to franchise canon.