Ahsoka Season 2 Features A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character (And Another Rebels Reunion)

“It’s a cameo!” is what Star Wars fans might have said when Admiral Ackbar (played by Elden Bennett) appeared on Ahsoka season 1. Not only did the silent cameo mark the legendary Mon Calamari’s first live-action appearance since he was unceremoniously killed off in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it was queuing up the Rebel’s return in Ahsoka season 2. The live-action series from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni is set to have Admiral Ackbar feature in a larger role as he goes “head to head” with fellow tactician Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Filoni confirmed the news at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan over the weekend, where the Lucasfilm executive vice president and chief creative officer also announced that Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker — who appeared before former apprentice Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as a Force ghost in the first season — will reprise his role once more in season 2.

(L-R): Admiral Ackbar (Elden Bennett) and Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Besides the former Darth Vader, the first season also brought back other prequel and original trilogy-era characters like C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), clone trooper Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison), and New Republic Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly).

From the animated Rebels, the Ahsoka series featured the likes of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), her droid Chopper, and a reunion with the long-lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Ahsoka season 2 has also added their fellow Spectre crew member Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, who first returns in The Mandalorian & Grogu movie next summer.

“Half of [Ahsoka season 2] is a really, really big battle,” Filoni teased from the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! stage. “There is going to be a war in our Star Wars, an all-out, throw-down [war] on a scale as best as I can do it, as best as Jon [Favreau] and I can afford it. Because we want that.”

Zeb in The Mandalorian and in star wars rebels

“Thrawn will be involved, we will see a lot more of him. You’ll see a lot more of Ezra, you’ll see a lot more Hera, and she’ll be much more directly part of the action. Because [the fans] made such a big deal about it, I put a lot more Chopper in,” Filoni said. “And then because Jon’s been playing with him so much [in The Mandalorian] and I want my toy back, we put Zeb in Ahsoka. You get the whole action figure series, the whole play set is available to you in season 2, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 starts filming next week and is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026.