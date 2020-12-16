Star Wars: Hayden Christensen's Epic Return As Darth Vader Featured In New BossLogic Posters

✖

Star Wars Prequel Trilogy star Hayden Christensen is set to make an epic return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+. Since Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed Christensen's return to Star Wars universe, fans have been buzzing about his onscreen reunion (and rematch duel) with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan. However, the fact that we'll finally see Christensen in full-on Darth Vader form has sparked just as much excitement, and Star Wars fans have created some pretty awesome artwork to celebrate the milestone. Artist BossLogic is now adding two new posters for Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader to his collection, which perfectly capture Anakin's turn to darkness.

By now no one should be surprised that BossLogic and his team are creating posters that would actually be worthy of Disney's marketing campaign. The fan artist was tapped by Marvel for their Avengers: Endgame campaign, and you can clearly see why.

These two posters perfectly capture and convey the thematic arc of Anakin Skywalker's fall into becoming Vader - and the dark legacy he creates during the Empire's reign of terror over the galaxy. The vision of Hayden's face under the Vader mask is especially good in this rendering. It's a point of continuity that fans have been waiting to see since Christensen starred in Revenge of the Sith. Seeing the same actor that played Anakin inhabit Vader's armor is going to be a thrill - especially the horror-movie-style makeup work that could be done to make Hayden Christensen's handsome face look pale and depleted and twisted. A lot of fans are probably hoping to see Vader remove his mask, to let Obi-Wan Kenobi fully see what he's become before the two have an epic duel.

The other poster does a fun job of spinning iconic elements of the Empire - like the Death Star and an Imperial Star Destroyer. In both one-sheets, the inky effect of Vader's form invokes the mystical aspect of Star Wars mythology - specifically the fulfillment of The Clone Wars "Mortis" arc. In that storyline (S3E15-E17), Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka Tano are drawn to the Planet Mortis by three powerful Force-wielding entities, The Son (dark side), The Daughter (light side), and The Father (balance). The point of the journey was to determine if Anakin was the true "Chosen One" of prophecy - and it was the first time Anakin saw his future as Vader.

Ultimately that vision was erased from his memory - but not The Father's warning to Anakin that his destiny could take a horrible turn. Since Obi-Wan and Ahsoka were the only witnesses to this mystical phenomenon, seeing it revisited in Obi-Wan Kenobi would be another great way to tie Clone Wars to the larger mainstream fanbase.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is headed into production for Disney+.