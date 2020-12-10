Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Returning to Play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Series

✖

The rematch of the century is about to happen on Disney+. Star Wars fans around the galaxy have been excited to see what Lucasfilm and Disney have in store for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series coming to the streaming service, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular character. Well, as it turns out, he's not the only one making a comeback with the new show. It was announced during the Disney Investor Day presentation that Hayden Christensen will be returning to play Darth Vader opposite Ewan McGregor.

Christensen starred as Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, portraying the character's turn to darkness, eventually becoming Darth Vader. In this new series, Christensen's character will be a more developed version of Darth Vader, and he will once again run into his former master.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The Kenobi series takes place 10 years after the conclusion of Revenge of the Sith, which ended with Obi-Wan defeating Anakin, and sending Luke and Leia into hiding.

Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be directing the Obi-Wan limited series. The series is getting ready to head into production, though none of the rest of the cast has been announced just yet.

Given the adventures that Obi-Wan and Anakin went on together during the Clone Wars animated series, fans will likely expect to see other characters appear in the Obi-Wan show. Captain Rex and Ahsoka Tano are two of the first names that will probably come to mind.

At this time, there isn't a release date available for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but given that it's not in production yet, it likely won't be arriving until 2022.

Are you excited to see Hayden Christensen return to Star Wars? Let us know in the comments!