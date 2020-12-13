Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Returns as Darth Vader in Terrifying Poster by BossLogic

✖

Star Wars fans were treated to some exciting news on Thursday when Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The actor will be reprising the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, marking his and Ewan McGregor's first appearance in the franchise since 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Fans were beyond thrilled by the news, so BossLogic created a poster that's getting us extra hyped for 2022.

"Can't wait to see Hayden Christensen again #obiwankenobi @disneyplus," BossLogic wrote. You can check out their poster, which features a terrifying look at Christensen's Vader, below:

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen recently said to StarWars.com. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

"This will be the rematch of the century," Kennedy teased in her announcement.

"The fun thing about doing them in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine Alec Guinness and how he would play these streams as a younger guy," McGregor previously told Graham Norton. "It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn't seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films he'd been in and I just had such a great time studying him in those movies. This time, I will be much closer in age to him and it will be my challenge to sort of meet him somewhere. It's a great honor to try and pretend to be him."

Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be directing the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The show is getting ready to head into production, though the rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

During Disney Investor Day, Kennedy also announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.